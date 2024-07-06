Left Menu

Ravi Bishnoi Points to Partnership Failures in India's Unanticipated T20I Defeat

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi emphasized the need for the team to bounce back swiftly after a surprising defeat to Zimbabwe in the first T20I. Bishnoi highlighted the importance of fresh mindset and effective partnerships, alongside praising young captain Shubman Gill and the commendable bowling performance of Zimbabwe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:17 IST
Ravi Bishnoi
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi urged the team to regroup and enter the second T20I with renewed vigor following an unexpected loss to Zimbabwe. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bishnoi stressed the need to stitch together partnerships, which was a critical flaw in their failed chase of 116 runs.

India, bowled out for 102, succumbed to Zimbabwe's impressive bowling and fielding. Bishnoi, who took a career-best 4/13, acknowledged the opposition's strong performance and expressed a commitment to continually improve his own skills.

The young spinner also noted the transition within Team India, as newer players step in after the retirement of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Despite the setback, he praised Shubman Gill's leadership, citing his effective bowling changes as a hallmark of good captaincy.

