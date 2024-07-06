"We looked rustic": Shubman Gill after India's setback in 1st T20I against Zimbabwe

India captain Shubman Gill was left disappointed with his individual and team's performance and acknowledged that the players looked rustic during their first T20I. In their attempt to begin the new era on a positive note without their three stalwart players, India hit a snag and endured a 13-run defeat in the first game of the five-match series against Zimbabwe.

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja bringing curtains down on their T20I careers, the window of opportunity opened for the youngsters to establish themselves in the Indian team. However, the T20I debutant trio of Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Sharma failed to muster up runs from their bats. Despite producing a fierce bowling display that restricted Zimbabwe to 115/9, India's batters failed to deliver while chasing 116.

"I think we bowled pretty well, but I think we left ourselves down with the fielding. We weren't up to our standards, and I think everybody looked rusty," Gill said in the post-match presentation. India were reduced to 43/5 in the 10th over, but India still had hope, with Gill and Washington Sundar on the crease looking to propel India towards victory.

But the situation completely turned around after Gill gave away his wicket to his counterpart Sikandar Raza. "Halfway down, we had lost five wickets, and it would have been best for us if I had stayed there to the end, but unfortunately, that didn't happen. Very disappointed with the way I got out and the way this whole match turned out," he added.

With Sundar on the crease and Avesh Khan playing a quick-fire cameo, India still had a little bit of hope of taking away the game at the end. However, Zimbabwe bowlers held their nerves and handed India their first T20I defeat of 2024.

"Definitely, there was a bit of hope for us. But you know when you are chasing 115, and you want your No. 10 batter to stay out there, something has gone wrong," he concluded. India will play the second T20I at the same venue against Zimbabwe on Sunday. (ANI)

