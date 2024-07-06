Medvedev Triumphs Over Struff Amidst Rain Delays at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev, last year's Wimbledon semi-finalist, endured lengthy rain delays and a spirited comeback from unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff to secure a hard-fought 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(3) victory on Saturday, advancing to the tournament's fourth round.

The match was initially postponed after Medvedev dominated the first two sets and then conceded the third. Returning to the roofless Court Two on another rain-soaked day, Medvedev held his composure to clinch the win with a backhand winner in the fourth-set tiebreak, setting up a clash with Bulgaria's 10th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

Medvedev started the match in blazing form, taking the first five games before Struff managed to score. The fifth-seeded Medvedev closed the first set with an ace, and despite Struff's tenacious effort, secured the second set after winning three consecutive games. Dark clouds and intermittent rain disturbed the momentum, but Medvedev ultimately prevailed in a dramatic fourth set.

