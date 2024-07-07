Novak Djokovic Joins England's Euros Celebration on Centre Court

Novak Djokovic humorously joined in England's Euros penalty shootout celebrations on Centre Court at Wimbledon, mimicking a kick as Alexei Popyrin staged a pretend save on the other side of the net. The crowd erupted at the news from Germany, causing a brief moment of confusion for the two players.

Having lost the first set 6-4, Djokovic, the seven-time champion, was leading 4-1 in the second set when fans suddenly burst into applause, leaving both players momentarily bewildered before sharing a laugh.

The excitement in the crowd was sparked by Trent Alexander-Arnold's successful penalty kick that secured England's spot in the Euros' last four, after Manuel Akanji's miss for Switzerland.

