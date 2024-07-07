Novak Djokovic Joins England's Euros Celebration on Centre Court
Novak Djokovic humorously acted out a penalty kick during England's Euros penalty shootout win against Germany at Wimbledon. The crowd's reaction briefly puzzled both Djokovic and his opponent, Alexei Popyrin, before they joined in the light-hearted moment. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive goal for England.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Novak Djokovic humorously joined in England's Euros penalty shootout celebrations on Centre Court at Wimbledon, mimicking a kick as Alexei Popyrin staged a pretend save on the other side of the net. The crowd erupted at the news from Germany, causing a brief moment of confusion for the two players.
Having lost the first set 6-4, Djokovic, the seven-time champion, was leading 4-1 in the second set when fans suddenly burst into applause, leaving both players momentarily bewildered before sharing a laugh.
The excitement in the crowd was sparked by Trent Alexander-Arnold's successful penalty kick that secured England's spot in the Euros' last four, after Manuel Akanji's miss for Switzerland.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quinton de Kock's Powerplay Heroics Lead South Africa to Narrow Win Over England
England's Semi-Final Hopes Ride on Brook and Livingstone's Crucial Partnership
Declan Rice on England's Euro 2024 Pressure: Leading the Charge
England Dominates Japan in Eddie Jones' Return
England Seeks Redemption Against USA in Crucial T20 World Cup Showdown