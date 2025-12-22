Stokes Sparks Hope for England's Historic Win Down Under

Captain Ben Stokes is instilling optimism in the England cricket team as they aim to secure their first win in Australia in nearly 15 years. Despite a tough 3-0 series loss following the third Ashes test in Adelaide, Stokes finds positives in the team's improved second-innings performance.

Stokes highlighted individual growth and newfound clarity in batting and bowling strategies as key takeaways. With only two tests remaining in Melbourne and Sydney, England hopes to channel these positives into a much-needed win Down Under, last achieved in 2011.

The team's management faced criticism over preparation in Australian conditions; however, the Adelaide performance provided a glimmer of potential. Stokes emphasized the importance of executing strategies under pressure and hopes to build on this as the series progresses.