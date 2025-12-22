Left Menu

Stokes Sparks Hope for England's Historic Win Down Under

Captain Ben Stokes expresses optimism for England's chances in the remaining Ashes tests against Australia. Despite a 3-0 series loss sealed in Adelaide, improved performances offer hope for victories in Melbourne and Sydney. England aims for their first win Down Under since 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 08:56 IST
Stokes Sparks Hope for England's Historic Win Down Under

Captain Ben Stokes is instilling optimism in the England cricket team as they aim to secure their first win in Australia in nearly 15 years. Despite a tough 3-0 series loss following the third Ashes test in Adelaide, Stokes finds positives in the team's improved second-innings performance.

Stokes highlighted individual growth and newfound clarity in batting and bowling strategies as key takeaways. With only two tests remaining in Melbourne and Sydney, England hopes to channel these positives into a much-needed win Down Under, last achieved in 2011.

The team's management faced criticism over preparation in Australian conditions; however, the Adelaide performance provided a glimmer of potential. Stokes emphasized the importance of executing strategies under pressure and hopes to build on this as the series progresses.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025