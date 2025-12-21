Left Menu

England’s Ashes Agony: Time for a Change?

Brendon McCullum, England's red-ball coach, faces severe criticism after a heavy Ashes series defeat to Australia. England's losses have sparked calls for significant changes, including reassessing McCullum’s coaching approach and Ben Stokes’ captaincy. Critics cite inadequate preparations and ineffective strategies as causes of their poor performance.

England's cricket team finds itself in hot water as criticism mounts on coach Brendon McCullum following a devastating defeat by Australia in the Ashes series. The third test loss at Adelaide Oval sealed a series victory for the hosts, prompting widespread disappointment among fans and former players.

This marks England's fourth consecutive tour where they've failed to reclaim the Ashes, boasting a dismal record of 16 losses out of their last 18 tests in Australia. The visitors' collapse has quashed any optimism that surfaced before the series began, leaving many questioning the effectiveness of McCullum's tactics.

Leading voices, such as former captain Geoffrey Boycott, have openly criticized the leadership duo of McCullum and Ben Stokes, suggesting radical changes are required. Boycott, noting their aggressive 'Bazball' strategy, argued that a change in leadership is necessary, echoing sentiments shared by other former players who have also criticized England's lack of preparation and strategic adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

