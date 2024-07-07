Left Menu

England Triumphs in Penalty Shootout to Reach Euro 2024 Semifinals

England created history by beating Switzerland in a dramatic penalty shootout to secure their place in the Euro 2024 semifinals. Key contributions came from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka, while Gareth Southgate's tactical acumen continued to steer the team towards success, despite facing criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Duesseldorf | Updated: 07-07-2024 02:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 02:12 IST
England Triumphs in Penalty Shootout to Reach Euro 2024 Semifinals
AI Generated Representative Image

England's long-standing penalty shootout woes took another positive turn as they overcame Switzerland to advance to the Euro 2024 semifinals. The crucial moment came when Trent Alexander-Arnold sealed the victory by blasting the ball into the top corner, culminating in a 5-3 shootout win following a 1-1 draw in extra time.

The team's resilience was evident through Bukayo Saka's equalizer and subsequent penalty, redeeming his miss in the 2021 final. Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, and Ivan Toney also scored, with Jordan Pickford making a crucial save. Despite criticism of their cautious tactics, manager Gareth Southgate's strategy has led to three semifinal appearances in four major tournaments.

England now faces Turkey or the Netherlands for a spot in the final, aiming to make European history. Meanwhile, Switzerland exits the tournament in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive time. Southgate reflected on England's journey, mentioning the team's ambition to achieve milestones never reached before.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024