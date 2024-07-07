Medvedev Triumphs Through Rain and Struggles to Reach Fourth Round
Daniil Medvedev advanced to the Wimbledon fourth round after overcoming rain delays and a resilient Jan-Lennard Struff in a tough match. The Russian fifth seed clinched the victory with a backhand winner in the fourth-set tiebreak, setting up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov.
Daniil Medvedev, last year's Wimbledon semi-finalist, overcame severe rain delays and an unyielding Jan-Lennard Struff to secure a 6-1 6-3 4-6 7-6(3) victory, advancing to the fourth round on Saturday.
The match, interrupted by rain a day earlier, saw Medvedev easily take the first two sets before losing the third. Returning to Court Two on another wet day, Medvedev held his ground to win.
A backhand winner on match point in the fourth-set tiebreak sealed the deal, as Medvedev now faces Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov. Medvedev expressed his satisfaction: "Right now, I feel I'm playing well and I'm pleased with my performance against Struff."
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Flyover Project at Khurda Road Station to Reduce Train Delays
Rain Delays T20 World Cup Semifinal Toss Between India and England
Rain Delays Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-Final Between India and England
Rain Delays Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-final
Mumbai sees continuous rainfall on Thursday evening, causing suburban train delays and traffic snarls in some areas.