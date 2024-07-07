Medvedev Triumphs Through Rain and Struggles to Reach Fourth Round

Daniil Medvedev, last year's Wimbledon semi-finalist, overcame severe rain delays and an unyielding Jan-Lennard Struff to secure a 6-1 6-3 4-6 7-6(3) victory, advancing to the fourth round on Saturday.

The match, interrupted by rain a day earlier, saw Medvedev easily take the first two sets before losing the third. Returning to Court Two on another wet day, Medvedev held his ground to win.

A backhand winner on match point in the fourth-set tiebreak sealed the deal, as Medvedev now faces Bulgarian 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov. Medvedev expressed his satisfaction: "Right now, I feel I'm playing well and I'm pleased with my performance against Struff."

