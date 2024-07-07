Rahul Dravid Praises Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Post T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph

In a heartfelt reflection post-T20 World Cup 2024, former India head coach Rahul Dravid shared his experiences of working with captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli. Dravid expressed admiration for Rohit, highlighting their journey together from Rohit's early days to his evolution as a two-time T20 World Cup champion.

Rohit Sharma, who led the Men in Blue to a historic win, concluded his T20I career with impressive statistics including 4,231 runs in 151 matches and a career-best performance in the latest tournament. Kohli, similarly, ended his career on a high note, becoming the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups with 1,292 runs across 35 matches.

India's victory over South Africa in the final ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought. The team was celebrated with an open bus parade in Mumbai and interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An emotional homecoming saw players honored with Rs 125 crore prize money, and festivities included a rousing Wankhede Stadium event.

