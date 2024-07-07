Left Menu

Rahul Dravid Praises Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Post T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid discusses working with captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India's monumental win at the T20 World Cup 2024. Both players announced their retirements from T20I after the victory, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:44 IST
Rahul Dravid Praises Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Post T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma (Photo: X @BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt reflection post-T20 World Cup 2024, former India head coach Rahul Dravid shared his experiences of working with captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli. Dravid expressed admiration for Rohit, highlighting their journey together from Rohit's early days to his evolution as a two-time T20 World Cup champion.

Rohit Sharma, who led the Men in Blue to a historic win, concluded his T20I career with impressive statistics including 4,231 runs in 151 matches and a career-best performance in the latest tournament. Kohli, similarly, ended his career on a high note, becoming the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups with 1,292 runs across 35 matches.

India's victory over South Africa in the final ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought. The team was celebrated with an open bus parade in Mumbai and interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An emotional homecoming saw players honored with Rs 125 crore prize money, and festivities included a rousing Wankhede Stadium event.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024