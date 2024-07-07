Left Menu

Uruguay Triumphs Over Brazil in a Bruising Copa America Quarterfinal

Uruguay, under coach Marcelo Bielsa, secured a landmark win over Brazil in the Copa America quarterfinal. The match was tough and devoid of goals, eventually decided by a 4-2 penalty shootout. Uruguay advances to face Colombia in the semifinals, marking their first semifinal appearance since 2011. Bielsa praised his team's resilience.

Marcelo Bielsa

In a rigorous Copa America quarterfinal, Uruguay, coached by Marcelo Bielsa, emerged victorious over Brazil after a grueling, goal-less match that led to a 4-2 penalty shootout. Despite the match's lack of aesthetic appeal, Bielsa emphasized the importance of the hard-earned victory.

The game saw 41 fouls and few clear scoring opportunities. Nahitan Nández of Uruguay received a red card in the second half. Nevertheless, Uruguay maintained their defensive stance against Brazil's 10-man offense.

Manuel Ugarte clinched the win for Uruguay in the penalty shootout, propelling them to their first Copa America semifinal since 2011. Uruguay will face Colombia next, while defending champion Argentina meets Canada in the other semifinal. Brazil played without key stars, including Vinícius Júnior and Neymar, and struggled to capitalize on their chances.

