Epic Comeback: Saka Leads England to Victory Over Switzerland in EURO 2024 Quarter-Final

England secured a thrilling win against Switzerland in the EURO 2024 quarter-final, thanks to a comeback led by Bukayo Saka. After the game extended into penalties, England triumphed 5-3. Saka, named Player of the Match, expressed pride in his team's resilience. Next, England faces the Netherlands in the semi-final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:40 IST
Bukayo Saka. (Picture: X/@EURO2024). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a thrilling EURO 2024 quarter-final, England achieved a sensational comeback win against Switzerland, marked by Bukayo Saka's late heroics. The match's narrative shifted sharply in the 75th minute when Breel Embolo provided the Swiss with a lead. However, Saka's crucial equalizer in the 80th minute pushed the game into extra time and eventually, a penalty shootout. England's precision in penalties led to a 5-3 victory over Switzerland.

Saka was rightfully named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. Alongside Saka, Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Ivan Toney, and Trent Alexander Arnold successfully converted their spot-kicks for England. Post-match, Saka expressed his pride in the team's resilience and their ability to emerge victorious from the penalty spot. Reflecting on past experiences, he noted the significance of this win, recognizing the hard-earned triumph over previous disappointments.

Saka also shared personal reflections on his journey to this point, emphasizing his faith and determination. Overcoming challenges, he seized the opportunity to make a difference in the game. With this thrilling victory, England now prepares to face the Netherlands in the semi-final at BVB Stadion Dortmund on Thursday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

