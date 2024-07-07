Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Advocates for Best-of-Five Format in Majors Amid Rising Debate

The debate over the best-of-five-set format in men's tennis at Wimbledon and other Grand Slam tournaments resurges periodically. Novak Djokovic, with seven Wimbledon titles among his 24 majors, supports retaining this format in the final stages, though he is open to reducing it to best-of-three in the early rounds to attract younger audiences.

The debate over whether men should continue playing best-of-five-set matches in Grand Slam tournaments resurfaces periodically. Novak Djokovic firmly supports maintaining the format in the latter stages of majors, but is amenable to reducing early rounds to best-of-three sets to attract younger viewers.

The All England Club witnessed 34 five-set matches in the first three rounds this year, a record for any Slam in the Open era. Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, credits the allure of five-setters to their dramatic comebacks and extended competition.

While Djokovic has not played a five-set match in the current tournament, others like Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton have faced intense contests, with Shelton winning three consecutive five-setters. The high level of competition reflects the depth and quality of players on the circuit today.

