Novak Djokovic Advocates for Best-of-Five Format in Majors Amid Rising Debate

The debate over whether men should continue playing best-of-five-set matches in Grand Slam tournaments resurfaces periodically. Novak Djokovic firmly supports maintaining the format in the latter stages of majors, but is amenable to reducing early rounds to best-of-three sets to attract younger viewers.

The All England Club witnessed 34 five-set matches in the first three rounds this year, a record for any Slam in the Open era. Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, credits the allure of five-setters to their dramatic comebacks and extended competition.

While Djokovic has not played a five-set match in the current tournament, others like Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton have faced intense contests, with Shelton winning three consecutive five-setters. The high level of competition reflects the depth and quality of players on the circuit today.

