PCB Calls Veteran Cricketers to Reform Domestic Cricket Landscape

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited 25 former international cricketers for a meeting to brainstorm ways to improve the domestic cricket structure. Led by PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi, the meeting aims to bridge the gap between domestic and international standards and review a comprehensive blueprint for improvements.

Updated: 07-07-2024 19:32 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has convened a meeting with 25 former international cricketers to discuss improvements in the domestic cricket structure.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi and other board officials are set to gather with these seasoned players on Monday to solicit their insights and recommendations.

The discussion will focus on narrowing the gap between domestic competitions and international cricket standards.

The meeting will also review a detailed blueprint submitted by another ex-player that addresses current issues within the cricket system.

This initiative is not unprecedented; since 2018, the format of domestic tournaments has been a recurring issue. After First-Class competitions were limited to six teams during Imran Khan's tenure as Prime Minister, the board under Zaka Ashraf reverted last year to the earlier system incorporating departmental teams.

The gathering will further deliberate on the domestic contracts awarded to approximately 360 cricketers in various formats.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

