Lewis Hamilton Claims First Formula One Victory in 945 Days
Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, secured his first Formula One win in 945 days at the British Grand Prix. His victory marks his ninth win at Silverstone and the 104th of his career. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, while McLaren's Lando Norris took third place.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ended a 945-day victory drought by claiming his first Formula One win since 2021, triumphing at the British Grand Prix on Sunday for a record ninth time.
The 39-year-old Mercedes driver last stood atop the podium in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5, 2021. Sunday's win is Hamilton's 104th career victory, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport's greats.
Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen was close behind, finishing just 1.4 seconds adrift to extend his overall lead. McLaren's Lando Norris completed the podium in third. Mercedes' George Russell, who started from pole, retired with a suspected water system issue.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Red Bull Readies to Defend Against Lando Norris in Tight Austrian GP Battle
Surprise Victory: George Russell Triumphs at Austrian Grand Prix Amid Team Boss's Emotional Blunder
F1 leader Max Verstappen takes pole position again for Austrian GP
Lando Norris Demands Apology from Max Verstappen After Austrian Grand Prix Collision