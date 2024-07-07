Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Formula One Victory in 945 Days

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, secured his first Formula One win in 945 days at the British Grand Prix. His victory marks his ninth win at Silverstone and the 104th of his career. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, while McLaren's Lando Norris took third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:01 IST
Lewis Hamilton Claims First Formula One Victory in 945 Days
Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ended a 945-day victory drought by claiming his first Formula One win since 2021, triumphing at the British Grand Prix on Sunday for a record ninth time.

The 39-year-old Mercedes driver last stood atop the podium in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5, 2021. Sunday's win is Hamilton's 104th career victory, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport's greats.

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen was close behind, finishing just 1.4 seconds adrift to extend his overall lead. McLaren's Lando Norris completed the podium in third. Mercedes' George Russell, who started from pole, retired with a suspected water system issue.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024