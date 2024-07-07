Lewis Hamilton Claims First Formula One Victory in 945 Days

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ended a 945-day victory drought by claiming his first Formula One win since 2021, triumphing at the British Grand Prix on Sunday for a record ninth time.

The 39-year-old Mercedes driver last stood atop the podium in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5, 2021. Sunday's win is Hamilton's 104th career victory, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport's greats.

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen was close behind, finishing just 1.4 seconds adrift to extend his overall lead. McLaren's Lando Norris completed the podium in third. Mercedes' George Russell, who started from pole, retired with a suspected water system issue.

