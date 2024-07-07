India vs South Africa: Women's T20I Showdown Highlights

Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI): In an exciting second women's T20I match, South Africa posted a competitive total of 177 for 6 against India at Chennai on Sunday.

The innings was anchored by Tazmin Brits who scored 52, and Anneke Bosch who added 40 to the scoreboard. Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt also made significant contributions with 20 and 22 respectively.

India's bowling attack saw noteworthy performances from Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar, who both claimed two wickets. The match saw fluctuating fortunes, setting the stage for a thrilling chase by the Indian team.

