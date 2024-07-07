India vs South Africa: Women's T20I Showdown Highlights
India faced South Africa in the second women's T20I match at Chennai. South Africa scored 177 for 6 in 20 overs, with crucial contributions from Tazmin Brits and Anneke Bosch. For India, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar stood out in bowling. The match highlighted key performances from both teams.
Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI): In an exciting second women's T20I match, South Africa posted a competitive total of 177 for 6 against India at Chennai on Sunday.
The innings was anchored by Tazmin Brits who scored 52, and Anneke Bosch who added 40 to the scoreboard. Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt also made significant contributions with 20 and 22 respectively.
India's bowling attack saw noteworthy performances from Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar, who both claimed two wickets. The match saw fluctuating fortunes, setting the stage for a thrilling chase by the Indian team.
