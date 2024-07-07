Tazmin Brits' Half-Century Guides South Africa to Competitive Total Against India

Tazmin Brits crafted a careful fifty, helping South Africa reach a formidable 177 for six in the second Women's T20 International against India on Sunday.

Brits (52 off 39 balls) found steady support from Anneke Bosch (40 off 32 balls), helping the Proteas achieve their second-highest T20I total against India. Following a rain delay, Brits and Laura Wolvaardt (22 off 12 balls) gave a solid start with a 42-run stand before Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Wolvaardt in the fifth over.

Brits narrowly survived a stumping in the second over but held firm to contribute significantly, especially during a 32-run partnership with Marizanne Kapp (20 off 14 balls). Despite maintaining a 10-plus scoring rate in the first six overs, South Africa's run rate decreased post-Kapp's dismissal, impacted by the pitch conditions offering bounce and mild turn. Although Brits achieved her 11th T20I half-century, she and Bosch couldn't extend their partnership beyond 38 runs, ending at 113 for three.

Chloe Tryon's brief stint ended at 12 runs, and later, Bosch's attack during death overs culminated in a dismissal by Shreyanka Patil. Vastrakar's final over saw mixed results, with Annerie Dercksen striking three consecutive fours after Jemimah Rodrigues dropped her. Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma each took two wickets for India, applying consistent pressure on the South African batters.

