Left Menu

Tazmin Brits' Half-Century Guides South Africa to Competitive Total Against India

Tazmin Brits scored a measured fifty, helping South Africa post 177 for six despite mid-innings jitters in the second Women's T20 International against India. Supported by Anneke Bosch, the team overcame early hurdles and contributions from other players ensured a challenging target. Indian bowlers, especially spinners, kept the pressure on throughout the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:12 IST
Tazmin Brits' Half-Century Guides South Africa to Competitive Total Against India
Tazmin Brits
  • Country:
  • India

Tazmin Brits crafted a careful fifty, helping South Africa reach a formidable 177 for six in the second Women's T20 International against India on Sunday.

Brits (52 off 39 balls) found steady support from Anneke Bosch (40 off 32 balls), helping the Proteas achieve their second-highest T20I total against India. Following a rain delay, Brits and Laura Wolvaardt (22 off 12 balls) gave a solid start with a 42-run stand before Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Wolvaardt in the fifth over.

Brits narrowly survived a stumping in the second over but held firm to contribute significantly, especially during a 32-run partnership with Marizanne Kapp (20 off 14 balls). Despite maintaining a 10-plus scoring rate in the first six overs, South Africa's run rate decreased post-Kapp's dismissal, impacted by the pitch conditions offering bounce and mild turn. Although Brits achieved her 11th T20I half-century, she and Bosch couldn't extend their partnership beyond 38 runs, ending at 113 for three.

Chloe Tryon's brief stint ended at 12 runs, and later, Bosch's attack during death overs culminated in a dismissal by Shreyanka Patil. Vastrakar's final over saw mixed results, with Annerie Dercksen striking three consecutive fours after Jemimah Rodrigues dropped her. Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma each took two wickets for India, applying consistent pressure on the South African batters.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024