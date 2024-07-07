India Triumphs in Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2024

India celebrated a remarkable victory at the Asian Squash Doubles Championship 2024 in Johor, Malaysia on Sunday. Abhay Singh, in tandem with Joshna Chinappa, claimed the mixed doubles title, defeating Hong Kong China's Tong Tsz Wing and Ming Hong Tang 2-1 (11-8, 10-11, 11-5).

Earlier, the dynamic duo, who were seeded third, overcame Hong Kong China's Cheng Nga Ching and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew in the semi-finals with a score of 2-0 (11-8, 11-10). Abhay Singh, recognized for his previous success at the Asian Games, showcased his prowess once again alongside Chinappa.

Additionally, Singh paired with Velavan Senthilkumar to conquer the men's doubles category. The top-seeded Indians triumphed over Malaysia's Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal, securing an easy 2-0 (11-4, 11-5) win. This string of victories affirms Singh's dominant form, following his earlier successes at the Goodfellow Classic and the Willingdon Masters.

