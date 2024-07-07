Left Menu

Avinash Sable Sets New National Steeplechase Record Ahead of Paris Olympics

Avinash Sable broke his own 3000m steeplechase national record at the Diamond League meet with a time of 8:09.91. Despite past struggles and a challenging season, Sable's performance showcases his readiness for the Paris Olympics. Fellow athlete Kishore Jena saw less success, finishing eighth in javelin throw due to ongoing issues.

Updated: 07-07-2024 21:56 IST
In a display of exceptional athleticism, Avinash Sable broke his own national record in the 3000m steeplechase, clocking in at 8 minutes and 9.91 seconds at the Diamond League meet on Sunday. This remarkable feat positions Sable as a formidable contender for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The 29-year-old athlete from Mandwa village in Maharashtra surpassed his previous record, set in 2022, by nearly one and a half seconds. Sable's return to form is a testament to his resilience, having struggled earlier this season with less impressive runs in Portland and Panchkula.

Meanwhile, in the men's javelin throw, Kishore Jena finished eighth, continuing his challenging season. Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra abstained from the meet due to an adductor niggle. Germany's Julian Weber claimed the top spot with a throw of 85.91m.

