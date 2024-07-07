Sports Highlights: James Rodriguez's Copa America Brilliance, Tragic NFL News, and More
This sports news brief covers major events including James Rodriguez's outstanding performance in Copa America, the tragic car crash that took the lives of Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two others, and Lauren Jackson's fifth Olympic call-up for basketball. Additional highlights include Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon exit, Colombia's Copa America semi-final advancement, and Caitlin Clark's historic WNBA rookie triple-double.
James Rodriguez displayed peak form at Copa America, guiding Colombia to a 5-0 victory over Panama in the quarter-finals. The Colombian star aims to secure their second tournament win, matching Lionel Messi's single-edition assist record.
In tragic news, Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two friends died in a car crash early Saturday. Police confirmed Jackson, 24, and Isaiah Hazel, 23, were declared dead on-site, while Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
Veteran basketball player Lauren Jackson will compete in her fifth Olympics as part of Australia's squad for the Paris Games, marking a major career milestone 27 years after her initial Opals call-up.
