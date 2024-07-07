Sports Highlights: James Rodriguez's Copa America Brilliance, Tragic NFL News, and More

James Rodriguez displayed peak form at Copa America, guiding Colombia to a 5-0 victory over Panama in the quarter-finals. The Colombian star aims to secure their second tournament win, matching Lionel Messi's single-edition assist record.

In tragic news, Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two friends died in a car crash early Saturday. Police confirmed Jackson, 24, and Isaiah Hazel, 23, were declared dead on-site, while Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Veteran basketball player Lauren Jackson will compete in her fifth Olympics as part of Australia's squad for the Paris Games, marking a major career milestone 27 years after her initial Opals call-up.

