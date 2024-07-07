Bayern Munich Secures Michael Olise for €60M
Bayern Munich has signed winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace on a five-year deal for 60 million euros, including add-ons. Despite injuries, Olise scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 19 appearances last season. The 22-year-old, born in London, chose Bayern over Chelsea and Newcastle United.
Bayern Munich has officially signed winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club announced on Sunday. German media reports that the transfer will cost Bayern 60 million euros ($64.15 million), including add-ons, to secure the 22-year-old London-born player for their squad.
Last season, despite being hampered by injuries, Olise managed to score 10 goals and provide six assists in 19 appearances. Speaking about the move, Olise said, "I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years."
The winger attracted interest from multiple clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle United, before finalizing his decision to join Bayern. Although born in England, Olise has represented France at the Under-21 level and has been selected for the France squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics, set to start in July.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
