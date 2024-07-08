Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Advances to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals with Dominant Win

World number one Jannik Sinner defeated 14th seed Ben Shelton with a 6-2 6-4 7-6(9) victory to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Sinner has made it to at least the last eight in every tournament this year. He next faces Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of their Melbourne Park clash.

World number one Jannik Sinner quelled the challenge of big-serving 14th seed Ben Shelton with a 6-2 6-4 7-6(9) victory on Sunday to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the third successive year. This victory also ensured Sinner has made at least the last eight in every tournament he has participated in this year, improving his win-loss record to an impressive 42-3.

Facing early pressure, Shelton aggressively served and volleyed under the Court One roof, but Sinner broke the American twice to secure the opening set. 'I'm happy with how I returned today. I think that for sure was one of the keys,' Sinner commented. He gained an early break in the second set with a booming ace, pulling away for a two-set advantage as Shelton was left struggling.

Sinner's third set win was highlighted by his power, precision, and a crowd-pleasing 'tweener half-volley. He managed to draw level after trailing 4-1 and later saved a breakpoint to force a tiebreak, where Shelton squandered four set points. Sinner will next face fifth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev, anticipating a challenging match. 'I still think that every match has its own story,' Sinner remarked.

