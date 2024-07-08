Left Menu

French Rugby Star Melvyn Jaminet Suspended Over Racist Video

France fullback Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended from the national team after posting a video with a racist comment. The French Rugby Federation condemned the remarks and suspended him. An investigation is ongoing, and the decision was supported by the French Minister of Sports, emphasizing zero tolerance against racism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 01:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 01:55 IST
France fullback Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended from the national team after a video surfaced on social media in which he made a racist comment, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Sunday. The Toulon player, 25, was captured saying, "the first Arab I come across, I'll throw him a headbutt." The video has been widely circulated.

The French team is currently on a summer tour in Argentina. The FFR issued a statement condemning Jaminet's remarks, stressing that such comments are unacceptable and violate the core values of rugby. "As a result, Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended with immediate effect and is leaving the France squad currently in Argentina," the FFR declared. Additionally, the federation has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

The suspension has been supported by French Minister of Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera, who called for "zero tolerance against racism" on social media platform X.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

