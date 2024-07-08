Greece, Spain, Brazil, and Puerto Rico Complete Men's Basketball Field for Paris Olympics

Greece, Spain, Brazil, and Puerto Rico have clinched the remaining spots in the 12-team men's basketball field for the Paris Olympics after emerging victorious in their respective qualifiers on Sunday.

Last year's World Cup awarded seven Olympic berths, leaving 24 teams vying for the final four spots in tournaments held in Greece, Latvia, Spain, and Puerto Rico. The winners from each tournament earned their ticket to Paris, joining hosts France, the United States, Canada, Australia, South Sudan, Japan, Serbia, and Germany.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Greece to an 80-69 victory over Croatia in Piraeus, securing their first Olympic appearance in 16 years. Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, Georgios Papagiannis added 19, and Nick Calathes contributed with 11 assists.

Spain ensured their seventh consecutive Olympic appearance with an 86-78 victory over the Bahamas in Valencia, led by Rudy Fernandez. Brazil, returning after missing Tokyo, triumphed over Latvia 94-69 in Riga, spearheaded by Bruno Caboclo's 21 points. Puerto Rico downed Lithuania 79-68 in San Juan to grab the last Olympic berth, thanks to Jose Alvarado's 23-point performance.

The final lineup includes teams in three groups battling in Paris, promising an exciting tournament.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)