Sourav Ganguly: The Legend of Indian Cricket Turns 52

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, known as the 'God of off-side', celebrates his 52nd birthday today. His illustrious cricket career spanned nearly two decades, highlighted by notable achievements and leadership milestones, including his contributions both on and off the field as a player and administrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:00 IST
Sourav Ganguly (Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup/ X). Image Credit: ANI
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, affectionately known as 'God of off-side', celebrates his 52nd birthday today. Renowned for his outstanding contributions to cricket, Ganguly currently serves as the Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ganguly's near two-decade career is filled with remarkable achievements. He became India's most successful Test captain and one of the best one-day batters in history. His career took off when he scored a brilliant hundred on his Test debut at Lord's in 1996, earning him the nickname 'Dada'. He and Sachin Tendulkar formed one of the most formidable opening partnerships in one-day cricket.

In 2000, amidst a match-fixing scandal, Ganguly took over as India's captain and led the team to significant milestones, including a memorable victory over Australia in 2001 and reaching the World Cup finals in 2003. His leadership saw India win its first Test series in Pakistan in 2004. Despite a controversial spat with then-coach Greg Chappell, Ganguly made a strong comeback and continued to perform until his retirement from domestic cricket in 2012.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

