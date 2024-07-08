Gillespie: Consistency Key for Pakistan Ahead of Bangladesh Test Series

Pakistan's red-ball cricket coach, Jason Gillespie, identified lack of consistency as the team's primary issue ahead of their forthcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh in August. Since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in India last year, Pakistan has faced challenges in securing victories across all formats.

Under Babar Azam's leadership, Pakistan's white-ball cricket performances have been disappointing, with losses against the USA, Ireland, England, New Zealand, India, and other teams. In red-ball cricket, they concluded a three-match Test series against Australia, led by Shan Masood, towards the end of last year.

Australia maintained their dominance over Pakistan, extending an unbeaten streak dating back to 1996. Despite Pakistan's difficulties during the Australia tour, Gillespie noted positive aspects in their play. He emphasized the talent within the team but stressed that a lack of consistency remains their primary challenge. Fielding also remains a concern, as highlighted by their performance in the recent T20 World Cup.

The upcoming Test series against Bangladesh starts on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the second match scheduled for August 30 at National Stadium Karachi.

