Left Menu

Gillespie: Consistency Key for Pakistan Ahead of Bangladesh Test Series

Pakistan's red-ball cricket coach Jason Gillespie highlights consistency issues ahead of their two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The team has struggled across formats since the last ODI World Cup. Gillespie aims to address these issues and improve fielding to enhance performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:30 IST
Gillespie: Consistency Key for Pakistan Ahead of Bangladesh Test Series
Jason Gillespie (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's red-ball cricket coach, Jason Gillespie, identified lack of consistency as the team's primary issue ahead of their forthcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh in August. Since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in India last year, Pakistan has faced challenges in securing victories across all formats.

Under Babar Azam's leadership, Pakistan's white-ball cricket performances have been disappointing, with losses against the USA, Ireland, England, New Zealand, India, and other teams. In red-ball cricket, they concluded a three-match Test series against Australia, led by Shan Masood, towards the end of last year.

Australia maintained their dominance over Pakistan, extending an unbeaten streak dating back to 1996. Despite Pakistan's difficulties during the Australia tour, Gillespie noted positive aspects in their play. He emphasized the talent within the team but stressed that a lack of consistency remains their primary challenge. Fielding also remains a concern, as highlighted by their performance in the recent T20 World Cup.

The upcoming Test series against Bangladesh starts on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the second match scheduled for August 30 at National Stadium Karachi.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024