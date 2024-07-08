France Rugby Fullback Melvyn Jaminet Suspended Over Racist Comment

France's national rugby fullback Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended from the team following a racist comment he posted on social media, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Sunday.

In the widely shared video, the 25-year-old Toulon player is heard saying, 'the first Arab I come across, I'll throw him a headbutt.' His remarks have led to immediate suspension during the team's summer tour in Argentina.

'The FFR strongly condemns the remarks made by Melvyn Jaminet in a video recently posted on social networks. Such comments are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values of our sport,' the FFR stated. 'As a result, Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended with immediate effect and is leaving the France squad currently in Argentina.'

Jaminet issued an apology on Instagram, acknowledging the hurt caused by his words. 'I understand that this may have hurt and offended many people, and I want to make it clear that these comments in no way reflect my values or those of the French rugby team,' he wrote. 'Racism, in all its forms, is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in.' Meanwhile, the FFR has initiated an internal investigation into the matter.

French Minister of Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera expressed her support for the suspension and called for zero tolerance against racism in a post on X.

