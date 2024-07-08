Left Menu

Matthew Breetzke Earns Debut Call-Up to South Africa's Test Squad

Batsman Matthew Breetzke has been called up to South Africa's test squad for their upcoming series against the West Indies. The 25-year-old's strong domestic form has earned him a place, while the squad also sees the return of Ryan Rickelton.

Batsman Matthew Breetzke has earned his first call-up to South Africa's test squad for their two-match series against the West Indies next month, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday. The 25-year-old, who captained South Africa A in a four-day match against India A in December, secured his spot with impressive domestic form, including an average of 46 and a top score of 188 in last season's competition.

The 16-man squad will also see the return of wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Rickelton, 27, who last played in a test match against the West Indies in March last year. Meanwhile, towering bowler Marco Jansen is being rested for conditioning. Coach Shukri Conrad emphasized the importance of the tour for their standings in the World Test Championship, committing to a strong performance in the Caribbean.

South Africa is set to face the West Indies in the first test at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago from Aug. 7-11, followed by the second test in Georgetown, Guyana, from Aug. 15-19. The 16-man squad includes Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, and others.

