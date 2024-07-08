San Francisco Unicorns Dominate LA Knight Riders in MLC Showdown

Left Menu

San Francisco Unicorns secured a decisive six-wicket victory over LA Knight Riders with 28 balls to spare in the fourth match of the 2024 Major League Cricket, thanks to standout performances from Finn Allen and Matthew Short.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:15 IST
Finn Allen and Matthew Short (Photo: San Francisco Unicorns/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

The San Francisco Unicorns executed a commanding six-wicket victory over the LA Knight Riders with 28 balls to spare in the fourth match of the 2024 Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Electing to bowl first, the Unicorns restricted the Knight Riders to 165/6, with debutant Broady Couch (2/24) and Harris Rauf (2/38) taking two wickets each.

Blistering half-centuries from Finn Allen (63) and Matthew Short (58) guided the Unicorns' swift chase. Despite a late effort from Andre Russell (40*), the Knight Riders fell short as their key batsmen, including David Miller (24), Shakib Al Hassan (35), and Jason Roy (26), failed to capitalize on good starts.

The Unicorns' response saw opener Jake Fraser Mcgurk dismissed early, but Allen's aggressive knock, including five sixes in consecutive deliveries, set the tone. By the end of the powerplay, the Unicorns were 67/1. Short then took charge, bringing up his half-century alongside Allen. Their 116-run partnership set up an easy chase, completed with 15.2 overs, despite Allen's dismissal. Josh Inglis (15), Corey Anderson (11), and Hassan Khan (2) provided the finishing touches. Johnson led the Knight Riders' bowling with 3/36.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

© Copyright 2024