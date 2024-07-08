Left Menu

Sanath Jayasuriya Named Interim Head Coach of Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the interim head coach of Sri Lanka's national cricket team ahead of the white-ball home series against India. The former captain will serve until Sri Lanka's Test series in England in August-September, following Chris Silverwood's resignation after a poor T20 World Cup campaign.

Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed the interim head coach of Sri Lanka's cricket team as they prepare for a white-ball home series against India later this month. His appointment was confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which praised his extensive international experience and leadership qualities.

The 55-year-old former captain will serve in this position until the completion of Sri Lanka's Test tour of England in August-September 2024. Jayasuriya steps in following the resignation of Englishman Chris Silverwood, who stood down after a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign.

Jayasuriya, who also served as a chief selector and recently worked as a consultant for the team, was a key player for Sri Lanka, achieving significant milestones in his career, including helping his team win the 1996 ODI World Cup. SLC CEO Ashley De Silva expressed confidence in Jayasuriya's ability to guide the team until a permanent solution is found.

