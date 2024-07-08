Paris 2024 Olympics: Team France Brings Fan Zones to India

As France gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Team France in India has launched an initiative to bring the games to Indian soil. The network of Alliance Francaises across India will host 'fan zones' open to the public throughout the duration of the Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11.

From Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, and from Kolkata to Mumbai, each fan zone will broadcast live screenings of the games, especially events featuring Indian athletes. Attendees can also engage in various sports activities such as table tennis, badminton, and archery competitions. Prizes, including Paris 2024 memorabilia, will be awarded in several contests. Additionally, exhibitions, workshops, and debates will explore various aspects of the Olympics and sports, with some Alliances Francaises screening French and Indian sports films.

The initiative, announced at a special event on 'India's Preparation for Paris 2024' organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is being coordinated by the Alliance Francaise network in partnership with the French Embassy, the four Consulates General of France in India, and the French Institute in India. Key attendees of the event included Shri Kunal, Joint Secretary - Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India, and Abhinav Bindra, 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist.

