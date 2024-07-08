Odisha's Olympians: CM Majhi Announces Rs 15 Lakh Incentive for Amit Rohidas and Kishore Jena
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 15 lakh incentive for hockey player Amit Rohidas and javelin thrower Kishore Jena ahead of the Paris Olympics. Majhi praised their dedication and expressed hope that the incentive would inspire young talents in Odisha to achieve similar feats.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday unveiled a Rs 15 lakh incentive for hockey player Amit Rohidas and ace javelin thrower Kishore Jena, who are set to represent India in the Paris Olympics.
The CM expressed optimism that this incentive would serve as motivation for both sportspersons to excel and bring glory to India, according to an official statement.
Majhi commended Jena and Rohidas for making their native places and the state of Odisha proud by qualifying for the Paris Olympics.
He highlighted the effort, willpower, hard work, dedication, and perseverance demonstrated by the athletes, suggesting it would inspire young, budding talents across the state.
'There is no shortage of sports talent in Odisha, and the state government remains committed to providing the necessary infrastructure, financial support, and facilities at the grassroots level for the holistic development of such talent in every corner of Odisha,' Majhi added.
The Indian men's hockey team clinched a Bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
