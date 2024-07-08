Kauvery Hospital Announces National Level Veterans 90+ Doubles Tennis Championship

Kauvery Hospital Trichy has announced the Open National Level Veterans 90+ Doubles Tennis Championship, a first-of-its-kind event in India. Slated for July 20 and 21, 2024, at Challengers Tennis Academy, Trichy, the championship aims to bring together veteran players to showcase their skills and compete for prestigious titles.

The tournament features doubles matches with a combined age of 90+ years, with a minimum age requirement of 40+. The total prize money stands impressive at ₹3 Lakhs, with the winners taking home ₹1,00,000. Registration closes on July 17, 2024, with an entry fee of ₹2,000 per team.

Complimentary meals will be provided, and Kauvery Hospital Founder & MD Dr. Manivannan S highlighted the event as promoting fitness, community, and supporting the elderly population. Participants can make payments and registrations via GPay and contact organizers Mohan and Jagan for further queries.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)