Controversy Over Convicted Rapist's Inclusion in Dutch Olympic Team

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) distanced itself from Dutch volleyball's contentious decision to include Steven van de Velde, a convicted rapist, in the national team for the Paris Games. This move has incited criticism from advocacy groups for women in sport.

Van de Velde received a four-year prison sentence in Britain in 2016 for raping a 12-year-old girl two years prior, when he was 19. Following partial imprisonment in Britain, he was transferred to the Netherlands where his sentence was modified according to Dutch law. Active in beach volleyball since 2017, Van de Velde was named to the Dutch Olympic team last month.

An IOC spokesperson emphasized that the selection of individual athletes is solely up to each National Olympic Committee (NOC). Neither Van de Velde nor the Dutch volleyball coach were available for comment. Kate Seary of Kyniska Advocacy condemned Van de Velde's inclusion, stating that it undermined the survivor's experiences and suggested that sporting skill outweighs criminal behavior.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)