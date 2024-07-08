Left Menu

Wimbledon Day 8 Highlights: Triumphs and Challenges

Day eight at the Wimbledon tennis championships saw Elena Rybakina advance to the quarter-finals after Anna Kalinskaya retired hurt. Lorenzo Musetti also reached the last eight for the first time in his career. The day featured a series of notable matches with various outcomes on different courts.

Wimbledon Day 8 Highlights: Triumphs and Challenges
Day eight at the Wimbledon tennis championships saw notable developments, with Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina advancing to the quarter-finals. Rybakina reached this stage for the third consecutive year after Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya retired due to injury while trailing 6-3, 3-0.

Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti overcame a challenging start to defeat French lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. This victory secured Musetti's first-ever appearance in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The order of play featured high-profile matches across Centre Court and various other courts, showcasing top tennis talents from around the world. Notable players like Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff faced tough opponents in their bids to advance in the tournament.

