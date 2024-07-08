Left Menu

AIFF Contract Controversy: Prabhakaran vs. Chaubey

Former AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran has accused President Kalyan Chaubey of misleading statements regarding the contract extension of ex-national head coach Igor Stimac. Chaubey refutes the claims, asserting he was unaware of the contract's specifics. The controversy has emerged ahead of an upcoming AIFF executive committee meeting.

Former AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran has accused AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey of approving the contract extension for former national head coach Igor Stimac without a severance clause but later denying it. Prabhakaran insists that Chaubey was kept informed at every step.

This dispute surfaces just days before the AIFF Executive Committee's scheduled meeting on July 20, where they will discuss Stimac's recent sacking. Prabhakaran, who was terminated from his role in November 2023 due to 'breach of trust,' faces ongoing legal battles regarding his ouster.

Chaubey, who was abroad during the contract signing, refutes the allegations, calling them 'a complete lie.' The contract's absence of a severance clause means AIFF owes Stimac Rs six crore, potentially leading to a lawsuit if dues are unpaid.

