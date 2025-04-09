Left Menu

Panama's Port Contract Controversy: A Closer Look

Panama is investigating a controversial contract with CK Hutchison for port operations, following concerns over significant financial losses. The probe might affect a major deal by BlackRock to access CK Hutchison's ports globally. Panama's regulatory and legal review processes are under scrutiny.

Updated: 09-04-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 04:19 IST
Panama's Port Contract Controversy: A Closer Look
Panama has launched an investigation into a contentious contract awarded to CK Hutchison for operating two major ports. Attorney General Luis Carlos Gomez confirmed this on Tuesday after Panama's comptroller raised serious financial concerns.

The contract, renewed in 2021, is alleged to have left Panama short by $1.3 billion due to tax incentives. Anel Flores, the comptroller, has been critical and hinted at legal action against approving officials.

This development threatens a substantial $22.8 billion global port deal, involving CK Hutchison and led by U.S. firm BlackRock. Prolonged regulatory scrutiny could impact the deal's completion, as various international jurisdictions, including China, await Panama's judicial verdict.

