Thrilling Performances at Wimbledon: De Minaur and Svitolina Shine
The eighth day of Wimbledon saw remarkable progress as Alex De Minaur, Elina Svitolina, and Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals. Lorenzo Musetti also made his first career appearance in the last eight. Key matches on the main showcourts showcased intense battles and dramatic outcomes.
The eighth day of Wimbledon tennis championships showcased significant triumphs as Australian ninth seed Alex De Minaur clinched his spot in the quarter-finals by defeating Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3. This marks De Minaur's maiden foray into Wimbledon's last eight.
Elina Svitolina, the 21st seed from Ukraine, powered through her match against China's Wang Xinyu, securing a 6-2 6-1 victory and earning her third career quarter-final berth at Wimbledon.
Meanwhile, Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina advanced after Russian Anna Kalinskaya retired hurt, leaving the score at 6-3 3-0 in Rybakina's favor. This will be Rybakina's third consecutive quarter-final appearance at the prestigious event.
Additionally, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti overcame a challenging start to win against Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2, marking his debut in the quarter-finals.
