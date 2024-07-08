Thrilling Performances at Wimbledon: De Minaur and Svitolina Shine

The eighth day of Wimbledon tennis championships showcased significant triumphs as Australian ninth seed Alex De Minaur clinched his spot in the quarter-finals by defeating Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3. This marks De Minaur's maiden foray into Wimbledon's last eight.

Elina Svitolina, the 21st seed from Ukraine, powered through her match against China's Wang Xinyu, securing a 6-2 6-1 victory and earning her third career quarter-final berth at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina advanced after Russian Anna Kalinskaya retired hurt, leaving the score at 6-3 3-0 in Rybakina's favor. This will be Rybakina's third consecutive quarter-final appearance at the prestigious event.

Additionally, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti overcame a challenging start to win against Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2, marking his debut in the quarter-finals.

