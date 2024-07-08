Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Likely to Miss Sri Lanka ODIs

In a strategic move to manage player workload, India skipper Rohit Sharma and premier batter Virat Kohli are expected to skip the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in August.

Sources indicate that top players have sought extended rest following a rigorous cricket schedule, including the IPL and recent international commitments.

BCCI is considering Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul to lead the team, allowing Sharma and Kohli to prepare for upcoming crucial Test matches and the Champions Trophy.

