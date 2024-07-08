Left Menu

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Likely to Miss Sri Lanka ODIs

India's cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may skip the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka for rest. Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul might lead the team. The decision aims to manage the players' workload amid a hectic cricket schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:13 IST
In a strategic move to manage player workload, India skipper Rohit Sharma and premier batter Virat Kohli are expected to skip the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in August.

Sources indicate that top players have sought extended rest following a rigorous cricket schedule, including the IPL and recent international commitments.

BCCI is considering Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul to lead the team, allowing Sharma and Kohli to prepare for upcoming crucial Test matches and the Champions Trophy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

