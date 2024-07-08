Elena Rybakina Advances to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals Amid Kalinskaya's Injury Setback

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina settled herself after a slow start to reach the quarter-finals on Monday as Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya retired with a right wrist problem while trailing 6-3 3-0. Big-serving fourth seed Rybakina, who came into the match as the only woman remaining in a decimated draw to have hoisted the Venus Rosewater Dish, found herself an early break down but wasted little time fighting back to reel off the games.

The highest-ranked player left in this year's event said she was slowly starting to tame her nerves heading into the business end, with the win over Grand Slam winner Caroline Wozniacki in the last round also helping her confidence. "I think the last two matches I played really well. I was less nervous than the beginning of the tournament. I think every tournament you start, the first rounds are tough. You're more nervous than other matches," Rybakina said.

"I just played two very solid matches. So it gives more confidence. You know what to do on the court. You're more free, I would say." Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina faces 21st seed Elina Svitolina in the last eight and expected a tough test having split their previous four clashes.

"She reads the game well, defends pretty good, some slices here and there. It's not going to be easy," added Rybakina, who beat Svitolina when the duo met at this year's French Open. "If I play aggressive, I'm going to serve well, I have all the chances to win.

"I'll try to focus on myself and see how it goes." Having allowed Rybakina to level up at 3-3, Kalinskaya began to struggle with a wrist issue and took a medical timeout after losing another game.

She then appeared to have overcome the problem, much to the relief of her boyfriend and world number one Jannik Sinner who was watching from the Centre Court stands, but was unable to prevent Rybakina from winning the first set. "My serve helps a lot and especially when the roof is closed there's no wind, no conditions," Rybakina said on court. "It's perfect for my game."

The 25-year-old saved a breakpoint with a powerful ace and consolidated a break in the second set for a 2-0 lead, but the problems returned for Kalinskaya. She dropped another game to go a double break down before throwing in the towel and walking off disappointed.

"It's definitely not the way I wanted to finish the match," Rybakina said. "She's a great player and I know she was suffering with a couple of injuries. If it's the wrist it's difficult to continue to play and I just wish her a speedy recovery."

