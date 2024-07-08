Gareth Southgate: The Unyielding Leader Propelling England's Euro 2024 Ambitions
Gareth Southgate, regarded as an exemplary leader by his team, has fostered unity and motivation among England's players during Euro 2024. Despite criticism, his exceptional man-management skills have earned him admiration. Defender Luke Shaw reaffirms Southgate's impact ahead of the semi-final against Netherlands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Blankenhain | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:34 IST
Gareth Southgate is the leader England needs, having fostered a sense of unity and resilience among the squad during Euro 2024, defender Luke Shaw stated on Monday.
Southgate's exceptional man-management has earned the admiration of players and merits no criticism, Shaw asserted ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against Netherlands.
Shaw, now fit and eager after injury, looks to repay Southgate's faith. Despite earlier struggles, England aims for victory in the semi-final, pushing towards their third major final.
