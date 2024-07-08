Gareth Southgate: The Unyielding Leader Propelling England's Euro 2024 Ambitions

Gareth Southgate is the leader England needs, having fostered a sense of unity and resilience among the squad during Euro 2024, defender Luke Shaw stated on Monday.

Southgate's exceptional man-management has earned the admiration of players and merits no criticism, Shaw asserted ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against Netherlands.

Shaw, now fit and eager after injury, looks to repay Southgate's faith. Despite earlier struggles, England aims for victory in the semi-final, pushing towards their third major final.

