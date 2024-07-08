Left Menu

Kateryna Tabashnyk: A High Jumper's Leap Through War and Loss

Kateryna Tabashnyk, a 30-year-old Ukrainian high jumper, combines her athletic prowess with trauma from the war in her native Kharkiv. Her journey of coping with personal losses and continuing to train, amidst the ongoing conflict, serves as an inspiring testimony to resilience and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montegordo | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:00 IST
Kateryna Tabashnyk: A High Jumper's Leap Through War and Loss

Kateryna Tabashnyk's success hinges on her unwavering focus on the here and now, especially the high bar and her body's ability to clear it. This level of concentration is essential for all elite athletes. However, the 30-year-old Ukrainian high jumper's thoughts frequently drift to her war-torn hometown of Kharkiv and the Russian missiles that have devastated her life. She lost her mother, her home, and even a painless childhood for her nephew.

Tabashnyk's mind is always partly at home. "When your home has been destroyed, it feels like a large void," she reflects. She, like many other Ukrainian athletes, carries the war with her to training camps in Turkey, European competitions, and now Monte Gordo, Portugal, as she aspires to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Russian and Belarusian athletes do not face the same hardships. While they can't compete under their national flags, they train without the threat of war. On the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Tabashnyk was optimistic it wouldn't happen. But a missile blast in Kharkiv shattered her hopes and forced her into a shelter. Her journey of survival and resilience continued across borders, enduring personal tragedies and injuries, yet she remains determined to compete on the global stage, raising awareness about Ukraine's plight.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024