Kateryna Tabashnyk: A High Jumper's Leap Through War and Loss

Kateryna Tabashnyk's success hinges on her unwavering focus on the here and now, especially the high bar and her body's ability to clear it. This level of concentration is essential for all elite athletes. However, the 30-year-old Ukrainian high jumper's thoughts frequently drift to her war-torn hometown of Kharkiv and the Russian missiles that have devastated her life. She lost her mother, her home, and even a painless childhood for her nephew.

Tabashnyk's mind is always partly at home. "When your home has been destroyed, it feels like a large void," she reflects. She, like many other Ukrainian athletes, carries the war with her to training camps in Turkey, European competitions, and now Monte Gordo, Portugal, as she aspires to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Russian and Belarusian athletes do not face the same hardships. While they can't compete under their national flags, they train without the threat of war. On the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Tabashnyk was optimistic it wouldn't happen. But a missile blast in Kharkiv shattered her hopes and forced her into a shelter. Her journey of survival and resilience continued across borders, enduring personal tragedies and injuries, yet she remains determined to compete on the global stage, raising awareness about Ukraine's plight.

