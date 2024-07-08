Next-Gen Riders Shine in Thrilling Round 2 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

Next-generation riders showcased their racing prowess in Round 2 of the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R in Chennai. In Race 2, Mohsin Paramban took control and delivered a stellar performance, maximizing the power of the NSF 250R over the 8-lap race.

Displaying a calm and collected style, Mohsin led the race from the start. Leveraging his experience in national and international competitions, he secured his first podium finish with a total time of 15:07.015 and recorded a best lap time of 1:52.236. This victory ensured Mohsin's top spot in both races of the round. Bengaluru's young riders, Savion Sabu and A.S. James, fought fiercely for the second position, with Sabu crossing the finish line at 15:10.965.

Despite a leg injury, A.S. James exhibited consistency and determination, completing the race in third place with a timing of 15:15.953. Unfortunately, two riders, Beedani Rajender from Hyderabad and Steve Waugh Sugi, were unable to finish the race due to a crash. (ANI)

