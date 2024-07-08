Left Menu

Next-Gen Riders Shine in Thrilling Round 2 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

In Round 2 of the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R in Chennai, Mohsin Paramban dominated Race 2, securing his first podium finish. Savion Sabu and A.S. James also showcased competitive performances, finishing second and third, respectively, despite challenges faced during the high-stakes race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:22 IST
Mohsin Paramban (Top of podium) after winning in round 2 Honda India Talent Cup (Image: Honda India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Next-generation riders showcased their racing prowess in Round 2 of the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R in Chennai. In Race 2, Mohsin Paramban took control and delivered a stellar performance, maximizing the power of the NSF 250R over the 8-lap race.

Displaying a calm and collected style, Mohsin led the race from the start. Leveraging his experience in national and international competitions, he secured his first podium finish with a total time of 15:07.015 and recorded a best lap time of 1:52.236. This victory ensured Mohsin's top spot in both races of the round. Bengaluru's young riders, Savion Sabu and A.S. James, fought fiercely for the second position, with Sabu crossing the finish line at 15:10.965.

Despite a leg injury, A.S. James exhibited consistency and determination, completing the race in third place with a timing of 15:15.953. Unfortunately, two riders, Beedani Rajender from Hyderabad and Steve Waugh Sugi, were unable to finish the race due to a crash. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

