Smith and Atkinson Set for Test Debuts, Anderson's Farewell at Lord's

Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson to debut in England's Test against West Indies. James Anderson will retire post this match, concluding a stellar career. Key players include veteran Chris Woakes and newcomers Shoaib Bashir. England sticks to their robust top four. The series starts July 10 at Lord's.

Updated: 08-07-2024 22:46 IST
Smith and Atkinson Set for Test Debuts, Anderson's Farewell at Lord's
Jamie Smith (left) and Gus Atkinson (right). (Photo- Surrey Cricket X). Image Credit: ANI
England's team announcement for the first Test against West Indies at Lord's has brought a blend of fresh talent and established legends. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and pacer Gus Atkinson will make their Test debuts. The squad also includes the veteran fast bowler James Anderson, who will bow out from international cricket after this match, ending his illustrious 22-year career.

Anderson, with 700 wickets in 187 Test matches, ranks third among the highest wicket-takers of all time and leads all fast bowlers. Meanwhile, Atkinson, who participated in 12 matches for England across different formats, had an impressive domestic season with Surrey and is being groomed for a long-term role.

Jamie Smith steps in as wicketkeeper, taking over from Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes. Smith, recognized for his consistent performance in the County Championship, has earned his place by amassing 677 runs this season. Additionally, spinner Shoaib Bashir and experienced seamer Chris Woakes also feature in the lineup.

England retains a prominent top four comprising Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root. Harry Brook makes a return to reinforce the middle order alongside captain Ben Stokes. The three-match Test series against West Indies marks a new chapter for England, starting July 10 at the historic Lord's cricket ground.

