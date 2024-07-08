Francesco Bagnaia Triumphs at German GP with Historic Win for Ducati

In a thrilling display, Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team claimed victory at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, asserting his dominance in the Championship. The #1 rider celebrated his 200th GP with a surprise P1 finish at the Sachsenring.

Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing MotoGP made a stunning comeback to secure second place after starting in P13. Marquez's Grand Prix was filled with drama, but he crossed the line to achieve a historic podium finish. Alex Marquez also made headlines, taking the third spot and marking the first time in 26 years that brothers have shared a premier class podium.

As MotoGP 2024 heads into a month-long break, fans can look forward to the British GP on Eurosport post the season hiatus. With Bagnaia's latest win cementing his position and the Marquez brothers making history, anticipation is high for the next leg of the Championship starting August 2.

