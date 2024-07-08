Left Menu

Francesco Bagnaia Triumphs at German GP with Historic Win for Ducati

Francesco Bagnaia clinched victory at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, taking control of the Championship. Marc Marquez made a remarkable comeback to finish second, while Alex Marquez secured third, marking the first premier class podium shared by brothers since 1997. MotoGP now heads for a month-long summer break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:10 IST
Francesco Bagnaia Triumphs at German GP with Historic Win for Ducati
Ducati Lenovo Team Francesco Bagnaia (Image: Moto GP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a thrilling display, Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team claimed victory at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, asserting his dominance in the Championship. The #1 rider celebrated his 200th GP with a surprise P1 finish at the Sachsenring.

Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing MotoGP made a stunning comeback to secure second place after starting in P13. Marquez's Grand Prix was filled with drama, but he crossed the line to achieve a historic podium finish. Alex Marquez also made headlines, taking the third spot and marking the first time in 26 years that brothers have shared a premier class podium.

As MotoGP 2024 heads into a month-long break, fans can look forward to the British GP on Eurosport post the season hiatus. With Bagnaia's latest win cementing his position and the Marquez brothers making history, anticipation is high for the next leg of the Championship starting August 2.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024