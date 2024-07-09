Djokovic's Wimbledon Dominance, USADA Scrutiny of Chinese Doping, and Olympic Hopefuls: A Sports Update
In sports, Novak Djokovic rebounded masterfully at Wimbledon, while Alexander Zverev exited with an injury. The USADA head expressed skepticism over an investigation into Chinese doping. US soccer captain Lindsey Horan is optimistic post-World Cup, and Keegan Bradley was named US Ryder Cup captain. Elina Svitolina advanced with Ukraine in her mind.
Novak Djokovic reclaimed his Wimbledon dominance in a three-set victory over Holger Rune, though Alexander Zverev exited with an injury. Djokovic voiced frustration towards the crowd.
USADA's chief questioned an investigation into 23 Chinese swimmers' doping tests, urging WADA for transparency. Some athletes still competed in Tokyo Olympics despite positive results.
US soccer captain Lindsey Horan stated that their Women's World Cup setback is behind them, as they prepare for the 2024 Olympics. Meanwhile, Keegan Bradley is set to lead the US team at the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Elina Svitolina reached Wimbledon's quarter-finals emotionally affected by news from Ukraine, and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina fought through to the next stage.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Olympic Swimmer Michael Brinegar Faces Four-Year Ban for Blood Doping
Olympic Legends Phelps and Schmitt to Testify in U.S. Doping Probe
Olympic Dream in Jeopardy: DP Manu Caught in Doping Storm
Tobi Amusan Cleared of Doping Violations by Court of Arbitration for Sport
Court Upholds Sydney Dorcil's Four-Year Doping Ban