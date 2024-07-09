Gukesh Seeks Blitz Redemption as Gujrathi Joins Superunited Chess Showdown

World Championship challenger D Gukesh is gearing up to enhance his rapid and blitz chess skills as he, along with Vidit Gujrathi, participates in the Superunited rapid and blitz chess tournament, a segment of the Grand Chess Tour.

Facing Chinese opponent Ding Liren in Singapore starting November 20th for the World Championship title, Gukesh has showcased his prowess in the Classical format. However, he seeks to solidify his standing in the faster versions of the game.

In case of a tied result in the World Championship, rapid and blitz chess games will determine the winner. Recently, American Fabiano Caruana dominated a tiebreaker in Bucharest. The Superunited tournament offers a high-stakes environment with elite players like Caruana, Ian Nepomniachtchi, and Alireza Firouzja participating.

Vidit Gujrathi, granted a wildcard, joins the fray in the USD 175,000 prize money event. The tournament includes nine rapid rounds and 18 blitz rounds, with each rapid win worth two points and blitz win worth one. Caruana, the top seed, aims for consecutive victories on the tour.

Other notable participants include Wesley So, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Anish Giri, local star Ivan Saric, and Levon Aronian. The competition will test their abilities over five intense days.

While some players have experienced recent challenges, all eyes will be on Gujrathi to see if he can deliver a stellar performance reminiscent of his well-prepared showing in the last Candidates tournament.

