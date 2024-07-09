Left Menu

France's Olympic Fencing Hopes Soar Amidst Absence of Rivals

France, the second-most successful nation in Olympic fencing, aims to add to its medal tally at the Paris Olympics. With top athletes and the absence of Russian competitors, expectations are high. President Macron's top-five finish goal adds pressure. Emerging global powers in fencing promise fierce competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 11:38 IST
France's Olympic Fencing Hopes Soar Amidst Absence of Rivals
AI Generated Representative Image

France, known as the second-most successful nation in Olympic fencing, is poised to enhance its medal tally at the upcoming Paris Olympics. With athletes qualified across all 12 fencing events, the host nation is under pressure to perform.

President Emmanuel Macron has set a bold target for France to finish in the top five of the overall medals table, adding a layer of pressure on the fencers, traditionally the country's biggest medal contributors. The absence of Russian fencers, who dominated in Tokyo before facing sanctions due to the Ukraine invasion, could be a game-changer for France.

In Tokyo, Russian athletes clinched titles in both individual and team events. France's Sara Balzer aims to replicate such victories in Paris, joined by teammates Manon Apithy-Brunet and Cecilia Berder. Marie-Florence Candassamy and Tokyo gold medallist Romain Cannone lead a robust line-up in the epee category.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024