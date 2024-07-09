France's Olympic Fencing Hopes Soar Amidst Absence of Rivals

France, known as the second-most successful nation in Olympic fencing, is poised to enhance its medal tally at the upcoming Paris Olympics. With athletes qualified across all 12 fencing events, the host nation is under pressure to perform.

President Emmanuel Macron has set a bold target for France to finish in the top five of the overall medals table, adding a layer of pressure on the fencers, traditionally the country's biggest medal contributors. The absence of Russian fencers, who dominated in Tokyo before facing sanctions due to the Ukraine invasion, could be a game-changer for France.

In Tokyo, Russian athletes clinched titles in both individual and team events. France's Sara Balzer aims to replicate such victories in Paris, joined by teammates Manon Apithy-Brunet and Cecilia Berder. Marie-Florence Candassamy and Tokyo gold medallist Romain Cannone lead a robust line-up in the epee category.

