England and Netherlands Set for Thrilling European Championship Semi-Final Clash

England will face the Netherlands in Dortmund to vie for a spot in the European Championship final. The winner advances to face either Spain or France.

Both teams conceded the opening goal in their quarterfinals but managed comebacks; England edged Switzerland on penalties while the Netherlands secured a 2-1 win against Turkey. England's cautious tactics under Gareth Southgate have faced backlash, despite their success.

England has played more game time recently, while the Netherlands has been efficient in securing wins. Fitness of key players like Harry Kane and tactical choices will be crucial. The game kicks off at 9 pm local time with Felix Zwayer as the referee.

