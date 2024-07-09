Nana Patole Eyes MCA President Post

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday visited the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), collecting by-laws and nomination forms for the July 23 polls.

Patole is expected to file his nomination for the MCA president's post on Wednesday, according to a Congress leader.

Recently appointed as the representative of the Mazgaon Cricket Club to the MCA, Patole interacted with representatives from around 60 to 70 clubs for four hours to understand the election process.

Former MCA general secretary Shah Alam, along with members Shekar Shetty and Bhushan Patil, accompanied Patole and are likely to propose and second his nomination.

The MCA president position became vacant last month following the death of incumbent chief Amol Kale.

July 10 is the deadline for nominations, while scrutiny will occur on July 11. Following withdrawals, the final list of candidates will be announced on July 16. The polling results will be declared on the same day as the election, July 23.

