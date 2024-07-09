Craig Bellamy Appointed as Wales National Team Coach Until 2028

Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy was appointed as the national team's coach until 2028 on Tuesday.

''It's the proudest moment of my career,'' said Bellamy, who retired in 2014. ''It was always my ultimate dream.'' A former pacy striker for Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle, Bellamy has recently been the assistant coach at Burnley in the English Premier League. This will be his first senior coaching role.

Bellamy played 78 times for Wales from 1998-2014, captaining the team from 2007 to 2010. He will kick off his tenure with a match against Turkey in the Nations League.

Wales has been without a coach since Robert Page's departure in June following the team's failure to qualify for the European Championship. Page did, however, lead Wales to the 2022 World Cup, the team's first appearance since 1958.

